Nature

Mid-pandemic mankind could learn a lot from the bush

In the animal kingdom, survival depends on coalitions, co-operation and adaption. Only humans let their egos take them to dangerous terrain, writes Gavin Hartford

It starts like this. We sleep in a glass box. The box lies beneath a blanket of stars. The stars are always there because the nights are always clear. The Milky Way watches us. That's all we see. Night after night. But there's more.



We know the Milky Way to be one among thousands of galaxies in our small corner of the universe. Part of the super cluster of galaxies named Laniakea, a Hawaiian word meaning "immeasurable heaven"...