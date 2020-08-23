Reviews
'Project Power', 'Get Shorty': Four awesome things to stream now
Whether you've got two hours to spare or 10, these are the cool movies and shows to spend it watching
23 August 2020 - 00:00
IF YOU HAVE 2+ HOURS ...
Watch: Project Power..
IF YOU HAVE 2+ HOURS ...
Watch: Project Power..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.