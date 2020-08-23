Documentary
'SanDance!' composer on creating music inspired by 'resilient' San people
Dave Reynolds on working with Pops Mohamed to score a 'remarkable' documentary about Africa's original dance culture
23 August 2020 - 00:00
I studied anthropology at university. I wasn't sure why at the time, but I think I know now that it had something to do with me having a wild heart, not wanting to experience Africa from an air-conditioned office, wanting to sleep under the stars, be surrounded by dense bush or desert.
I also studied music, and ethnic music was my particular intrigue. A stringed instrument made from an old 5l oil can or a piece of wood captured my imagination more than something electronic or modern-sounding, and still does...
