'SanDance!' composer on creating music inspired by 'resilient' San people

Dave Reynolds on working with Pops Mohamed to score a 'remarkable' documentary about Africa's original dance culture

I studied anthropology at university. I wasn't sure why at the time, but I think I know now that it had something to do with me having a wild heart, not wanting to experience Africa from an air-conditioned office, wanting to sleep under the stars, be surrounded by dense bush or desert.



I also studied music, and ethnic music was my particular intrigue. A stringed instrument made from an old 5l oil can or a piece of wood captured my imagination more than something electronic or modern-sounding, and still does...