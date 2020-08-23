'Shaka' production heralds bold new strategy for MultiChoice
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, is pouring billions into new local content and incorporating streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon into its bouquet in a bid to stop subscribers emigrating to these platforms.
MultiChoice is investing R6.2bn in new local shows including Shaka Ilembe, a mega production on the life of the iconic king of the Zulus, which is poised to set records as the most expensive local TV production...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.