'Shaka' production heralds bold new strategy for MultiChoice

Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, is pouring billions into new local content and incorporating streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon into its bouquet in a bid to stop subscribers emigrating to these platforms.



MultiChoice is investing R6.2bn in new local shows including Shaka Ilembe, a mega production on the life of the iconic king of the Zulus, which is poised to set records as the most expensive local TV production...