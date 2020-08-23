Lifestyle

'Shaka' production heralds bold new strategy for MultiChoice

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By STAFF REPORTER

Africa's biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, is pouring billions into new local content and incorporating streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon into its bouquet in a bid to stop subscribers emigrating to these platforms.

MultiChoice is investing R6.2bn in new local shows including Shaka Ilembe, a mega production on the life of the iconic king of the Zulus, which is poised to set records as the most expensive local TV production...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela: SA's top corruption crusader Lifestyle
  2. Who has more money than you, God and Jamaica put together? Jeff Bezos Lifestyle
  3. It's seriously simple: Here's how you can create your own Facebook avatar Lifestyle
  4. Cableway is up, up and away but Lion's Head remains off limits Travel
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha takes on Hollywood Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...