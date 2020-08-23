The 'zombies' that will eat your fears
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Finding the pandemic scary? A Japanese group is trying to take people's minds off Covid-19 - by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies.
Customers in Tokyo can lie in a 2m windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water...
