IN FULL | Read the Sunday Times Gen Next 2020 survey

SA's most accurate pre-Covid-19 snapshot of youth brand perception

24 August 2020 - 13:56
The Sunday Times Gen Next survey has also appeared in print.
Image: 123RF/sutichak/Sunday Times

Now in its 16th year, the Sunday Times Gen Next survey, published in partnership with Yellowwood, is considered to be the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and aspirational.

The survey – which focuses on SA youth between the ages of eight and 23 - delivers valuable insights for brand managers, advertising and marketing professionals.

Making up more than a third of the country’s population, the youth are an influential sector of the market. Having surveyed the opinions of 6,000 youth across SA, this year’s survey results serve as the most accurate pre-Covid-19 snapshot of youth brand perception, providing marketers with a unique benchmark for measuring attitude shifts post-lockdown.

This year’s survey focused on the themes of tribes (those consumers united by a common interest), tensions (in society) and trends (that influence consumer mindsets) – a fitting theme for an unprecedented year.

Page through the full Sunday Times Gen Next survey below. Zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading:

