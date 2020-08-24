Huawei AppGallery serves up ‘An app for Every Type of Woman’

The modern woman is tasked with juggling family life, corporate responsibilities and social obligations. This is present in the way they manage their lives, take care of themselves and their loved ones, play key roles in corporate enterprises and pursue and express their diverse interests and talents.

Huawei has recognised the complex role that women perform on a daily basis, and has structured its official app hosting and distribution platform Huawei AppGallery, to serve the needs of SA’s modern women.

Huawei’s August campaign called “An App for Every Type of Woman” showcases handpicked apps matched with different characteristics, interests and lifestyles of the broad range of women.

Whether they are homebodies, career-focused, fashionistas, sports fanatics, travellers, shoppers, readers, business powerhouses, financially savvy, or any combination of these (and many more), they will find a lifestyle app aligned to them on Huawei AppGallery.

Here are a few of the specially curated apps that are showcased:

For the financially savvy woman ...

For the financially savvy woman who may also oversee the finances of the household, three apps are recommended.

SnapScan is a mobile payments app that allows users to pay for things with their phone, including in-store and online transactions, bills, donations, electricity, airtime, and sending money. There's also a wallet function that can be used for budgeting. The app is secure and uses a four-digit pin or a fingerprint.

22seven helps users manage their money easily. A user can link all their bank accounts and transactions to the app, set and manage budgets, find relevant insights and tips on handling their money and plan financial goals.

The Absa Banking app consolidates all of Absa’s financial services into one platform, allowing users who have an Absa account to bank on the go. From managing accounts and transactions to obtaining statements and blocking lost or stolen cards, this app is a handy companion.

For the safety-conscious woman …

Users can use Namola, SA’s top personal safety app, to request assistance from a range of emergency personnel, including private security companies, police, public emergency services, metro law enforcement, fire and rescue, traffic officers and medical, through a panic button. Location sharing is also available for both the user and loved ones, allowing for tracking of movements, as well as a safety newsfeed that contains important safety information.

For the woman who has to remember everything …

The Out of Milk app offers shopping, pantry, and a to-do list function to help you remember what you need to buy and prioritise your important daily tasks.

For the series and movie binger …

Showmax app, SA’s subscription video-on-demand giant, features an array of local content including TV shows, movies, kids’ shows, and documentaries, all in an ads-free environment. A recommendation engine helps users find the suitable content and a bandwidth capping feature helps users save their data while still enjoying the entertainment.

For the shopper …

For the woman who loves to shop, the Loot app gives users access to millions of products in the palm of their hand. This app takes the stress out of shopping, allowing users to browse and purchase from the comfort of their home. With more than 17-million products across 17 categories, there’s something to be found for everyone.

For the sports fanatic …

Sports lovers will love SuperSport app, home to the World of Champions. From soccer, cricket, rugby and golf to tennis, netball and more, this app will keep you up to date with the latest news, fixtures, scores, results and highlights. The only limitation is that you must be a DStv subscriber to have access to the app.

For the news junkie …

To stay up to date with local, regional and international affairs, the News24 app brings breaking news and the latest updates, including written, audio and video pieces.

No matter the interest or lifestyle, there's an app to be discovered on Huawei’s AppGallery for every woman.

This article was paid for by Huawei.