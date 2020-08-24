Ouch! Ten times Rasta 'botched' portraits

Funeral painter Rasta has earned himself a reputation for his work, but not in the best way.

His art has become so notorious that The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana tweeted that she does not want Rasta to sketch her at her funeral. She was reacting to his portrait of the late radio broadcaster Bob Mabena.

There have been some glimmers of hope after he managed to produce a decent portrait of the late struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.

Here are 10 famous people, living and late, who have been victims of Rasta's botched paintings:

Model and actress Zenande Mfenyana