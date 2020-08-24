Lifestyle

Ouch! Ten times Rasta 'botched' portraits

24 August 2020 - 05:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje painted Lindiwe Sisulu, and scored 'H for hectic' from the minister of human settlements, water and sanitation.
Image: Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje's Twitter

Funeral painter Rasta has earned himself a reputation for his work, but not in the best way.

His art has become so notorious that The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana tweeted that she does not want Rasta to sketch her at her funeral. She was reacting to his portrait of the late radio broadcaster Bob Mabena.

There have been some glimmers of hope after he managed to produce a decent portrait of the late struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.

Here are 10 famous people, living and late, who have been victims of Rasta's botched paintings:

Model and actress Zenande Mfenyana

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi 

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago

Entrepreneur Richard Maponya 

Bob Mabena 

Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu

Higher education, science and technology deputy minister Buti Manamela

Diplomat Zindzi Mandela 

Actress Mary Twala

Actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman Connie Ferguson

