Lifestyle

Fauci warns against rushing out vaccine before it's proven to be 'safe, effective'

25 August 2020 - 08:22 By Julie Steenhuysen and Carl O'Donnell
Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that Trump will apply pressure on the FDA to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election. Stock image.
Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that Trump will apply pressure on the FDA to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Shinya Satou

The top US infectious diseases expert is warning that distributing a Covid-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials is a bad idea that could have a chilling effect on the testing of other vaccines.

Scientists and health experts have expressed concern that President Donald Trump will apply pressure on the US Food and Drug Administration to deliver a vaccine before November to boost his chances of re-election.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, declined to say on the president, but said there are risks in rushing out a vaccine despite the urgent need.

“The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA (emergency use authorisation) before you have a signal of efficacy,” Fauci said in a phone interview.

“One of the potential dangers if you prematurely let a vaccine out is that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for the other vaccines to enrol people in their trial,” Fauci said.

Large-scale clinical trials of the leading vaccine candidates from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, which aim to enrol tens of thousands of volunteers, were launched in recent weeks. Johnson & Johnson last week said it hopes to include 60,000 subjects in its Phase III vaccine trial.

Trump stoked concerns of politicising the regulatory approval process with an announcement on Sunday of an emergency use authorisation for plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients to treat current patients before its benefits have been assessed in randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Trump had tweeted on Saturday that “deep state” elements at the FDA were delaying progress on drugs and vaccines until after the Nov. 3 election to hurt his re-election bid.

Safe and effective vaccines are seen as essential to ending the pandemic that has said the lives of more than 800,000 people worldwide, over 177,000 of them in the US.

But vaccine experts worry that the White House may apply pressure on the FDA to push out a vaccine via an EUA before it has been fully tested — a pathway that has never been used to approve a vaccine intended for widespread use.

As Russia prepares to rollout vaccine, experts worry it may cause Covid-19 mutation

Viruses, including the pandemic Sars-CoV-2, are known for their ability to mutate all the time — and often this has little or no affect on the risk ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

“I would be very worried about using an EUA mechanism for something like a vaccine. It's very different from plasma therapy,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert and vaccine researcher at Baylor College of Medicine.

Fauci said the FDA's guidance on vaccines — both for full approval and for an EUA — explicitly requires a demonstration that it is both safe and effective.

An EUA is typically used for products to “diagnose, prevent and treat serious or life-threatening diseases where the known benefits outweigh the potential risks of the product,” Fauci said.

An EUA might be appropriate once studies have shown safety and effectiveness, but before the FDA has completed its formal review of the company's marketing application, he said.

“To me, it's absolutely paramount that you definitively show that a vaccine is safe and effective, both,” Fauci said. “We would hope that nothing interferes with the full demonstration that a vaccine is safe and effective.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Inside WHO's plan to 'prevent Covid-19 vaccine nationalism'

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern that wealthier countries hoarding vaccines for their own citizens could impede efforts to end the ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

As Covid-19 vaccine race heats up, here's a roundup of latest studies on the virus

The below is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  3. Foggy glasses to chaffing: quick fixes for common face mask dilemmas Health & Sex
  4. SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk Home & Gardening
  5. Three perfect post-lockdown escapes to the Cape (yes, there's wine) Travel

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA