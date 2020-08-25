Lifestyle

Women of Wonder

She lost her mother at 17, but Phuti Mahanyele defied all the odds

25 August 2020 - 06:00 By Rethabile Radebe
Phuti Mahanyele often says how grateful she is for her caring father who made sure her education was prioritised.
WHO IS SHE?

When you look at the achievements of business mogul Phuti Mahanyele, you would never say she had to overcome the loss of her mother at an early age.

When her mother died when Mahanyele was just 17, she was more determined than ever to and realise her dreams.

Left with only her father, Mahanyele has expressed on numerous occasions how grateful she is to him for ensuring that her education was prioritised.

Mahanyele's father died in 2012.

INSPIRATIONAL

After matriculating, the Meadowlands-born businesswoman went to the US where she studied business at Douglas College, obtaining her first degree in economics in 1993.

Armed with an MBA from the De Montfort University in England, Mahanyele worked for New York-based investment banking firm Fieldstone Private Capital Group. She was later promoted to vice-president.

Mahanyele returned to SA where she continued to work for Fieldstone.

The formidable businesswoman also worked for a company founded by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Shanduka Group, where she was appointed the MD and later promoted to CEO.  

After resigning from Shanduka in 2016, she started her own company, Sigma Capital.

AN ACTIVIST

She has always been an advocate for women. In 2012 Mahanyele gave a heartwarming speech at a women's leadership conference where she took corporates to task, saying the business environment needed the voices of more women to help resolve socio-economic challenges in the world.

