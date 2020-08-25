Xhosa poet aims to bring hope to those facing adversity

He also hopes it may speak to the consciences of those who commit crimes and loot state resources meant to benefit the poor.

“For example, I wrote the poem Intsholongwane ye Covid not only to highlight how deadly the virus is, but also to assist in teaching people about the importance of government's advice to wash hands regularly, sanitise and observe and maintain social distancing,” he said.

“When I wrote the poem I had no idea I would later contract the virus myself. When I developed symptoms I was scared. However, I told myself that I could not just wish it away. I decided to embrace my situation and told myself I needed to adopt a positive attitude if I was to win the battle against Covid.”

Another of his poems is meant to inspire people to return to the values of ubuntu, which Africans are renowned for.

He said many countries, including SA, were beset with crime and corruption simply because people were no longer living according to the values of ubuntu.

“Another problem is that there are no jobs. It is as a result of this that young people turn to crime and drugs. If you have a job, you don't have time to do crime,” he said.