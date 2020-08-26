WATCH | Usain Bolt vows to stay responsible & quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has vowed to “stay responsible” and “quarantine” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 this week.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m sprints, tested positive for the virus after he threw a mask-free bash in Jamaica last week to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The star later took to social media to update followers about his health and urge them to stay safe. While he did not confirm he had contracted the coronavirus, he promised to quarantine and maintain his distance from friends and family while awaiting further information.

In a video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the athlete be seen lying in bed as he confirmed he'd tested over the weekend and had no symptoms thus far.