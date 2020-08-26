Lifestyle

WATCH | Usain Bolt vows to stay responsible & quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

The athlete contracted the virus after throwing a mask-free birthday bash

26 August 2020 - 13:46 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Usain Bolt has promised to "stay responsible" after testing for Covid-19. File image.
Usain Bolt has promised to "stay responsible" after testing for Covid-19. File image.
Image: Getty Images

World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has vowed to “stay responsible” and “quarantine” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 this week.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m sprints, tested positive for the virus after he threw a mask-free bash in Jamaica last week to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The star later took to social media to update followers about his health and urge them to stay safe. While he did not confirm he had contracted the coronavirus, he promised to quarantine and maintain his distance from friends and family while awaiting further information.

In a video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the athlete be seen lying in bed as he confirmed he'd tested over the weekend and had no symptoms thus far.

View this post on Instagram

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

“Just woke up, like everyone else, checked social media [and] saw social media saying I'm confirmed to have Covid-19. Did a test on Saturday. Trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends. And also having no symptoms so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on confirmation to see what is the protocol.”

The sports star ended the video by urging fans to stay safe, adding that he'd get in touch with friends to urge them to do the same.

Bolt is the latest sports figure to contract the virus, joining tennis players Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, who all contracted the virus after participating in a tournament hosted by Djokovic.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wayde van Niekerk awaits second result after testing positive for Covid-19

Wayde van Niekerk’s planned comeback to international racing in Italy on Saturday night has been put on hold after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Sport
3 weeks ago

'You can imagine my fear'- Brian Temba tests positive for Covid-19

"Sometime we take things for granted and we think some of the bad things that happen in the world would not affect us, until it’s on your doorstep. "
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Novak Djokovic says he tested positive for coronavirus

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  2. SA Home Owner invites you to a kitchens-and-bathrooms trends talk Home & Gardening
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  5. She lost her mother at 17, but Phuti Mahanyele defied all the odds Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA