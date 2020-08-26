WATCH | Usain Bolt vows to stay responsible & quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis
The athlete contracted the virus after throwing a mask-free birthday bash
World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has vowed to “stay responsible” and “quarantine” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 this week.
Jamaica's health ministry confirmed that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m sprints, tested positive for the virus after he threw a mask-free bash in Jamaica last week to celebrate his 34th birthday.
The star later took to social media to update followers about his health and urge them to stay safe. While he did not confirm he had contracted the coronavirus, he promised to quarantine and maintain his distance from friends and family while awaiting further information.
In a video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the athlete be seen lying in bed as he confirmed he'd tested over the weekend and had no symptoms thus far.
“Just woke up, like everyone else, checked social media [and] saw social media saying I'm confirmed to have Covid-19. Did a test on Saturday. Trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends. And also having no symptoms so I'm going to quarantine myself and wait on confirmation to see what is the protocol.”
The sports star ended the video by urging fans to stay safe, adding that he'd get in touch with friends to urge them to do the same.
Bolt is the latest sports figure to contract the virus, joining tennis players Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, who all contracted the virus after participating in a tournament hosted by Djokovic.
— Additional reporting by Reuters