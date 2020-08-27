Four decades later, Graca Machel is still fighting for women and children across Africa

WHO IS SHE

There are many politicians who devote their lives to changing people's lives but no-one has come close to the devotion showed by Graca Machel in fighting for African women and children since becoming the only female cabinet member of Mozambique's first independent government in 1975, at 29.

WHY SHE'S AN INSPIRATION

She was appointed as the first education minister for Mozambique's first independent government in 1975, that same year she married then president Samora Machel. She became a stepmother to her husband's five children with his first wife, who had died four years earlier.

Throughout her decade as minister of education, Machel spearheaded the move to get children back in class after the country gained independence from Portugal.

According to Teaching Tolerance, between 1975 and 1985, Mozambique recorded about a 50% increase in male pupils and 35% increase in female pupils in its schools.

Her leadership was put under immense pressure when antigovernment forces who received funding from outside countries, including SA, targeted schools, destroying more than 1,800, and Samora mysteriously died in a plane crash in 1986.