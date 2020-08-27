Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together

US singer Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The duo shared the good news in a statement to the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), which they're part of as goodwill ambassadors.

Alongside it was a monochrome image of Perry and the actor holding the tot's tiny hand.

In the statement, shared by Unicef on various sites, the parents said, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities about the world are still experiencing a shortage of health-care workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.