Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together
US singer Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have welcomed a baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.
The duo shared the good news in a statement to the UN Children's Fund (Unicef), which they're part of as goodwill ambassadors.
Alongside it was a monochrome image of Perry and the actor holding the tot's tiny hand.
In the statement, shared by Unicef on various sites, the parents said, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities about the world are still experiencing a shortage of health-care workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020
“Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever. As Unicef goodwill ambassadors, we know Unicef is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality health care.”
The proud parents said that in “celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has” they have set up a donation page to celebrate the tot's arrival.
“By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child,” they concluded.
This is Perry's first child while Bloom has an older child with his first wife Miranda Kerr.