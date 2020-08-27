Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older people

Health officials have been concerned about whether vaccine candidates would work in older people, whose immune systems typically do not respond as strongly to vaccines.

Moderna shares, which have more than tripled in value this year, rose about 6% after the data's release.

The company has so far enrolled over 13,000 participants in its late-stage study. About 18% of the total participants are Black, Latino, Native American or Alaska Native, groups that have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, and are often under represented in clinical trials.

Dr. Jacqueline Miller, Moderna's head of infectious disease development, told a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel the company plans to post weekly updates on enrolment of Black and Latino trial subjects on its website.

Pfizer Inc told Reuters last week that 19% of the 11,000 subjects already enrolled in its vaccine trial are Black or Latino.

Miller said the demographic make-up of Moderna's trial is a frequent topic at meetings with US officials heading the White House program aimed at accelerating development of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

DEEP FREEZE

Companies and health officials also are working on ways to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, some of which must be shipped and stored at extremely cold temperatures.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases, questioned Pfizer's plans after the company said its vaccine must be stored at ultra-low temperatures for up to 6 months or in specially designed shipping containers for up to 10 days.