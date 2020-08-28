'Exceptionally rare' for children to die from Covid-19, new study finds

Children and young people are far less likely than adults to get severe cases of Covid-19 infection, and death from the pandemic disease among children is exceptionally rare, according to UK research published on Thursday.

A study of Covid-19 patients admitted to 138 hospitals in Britain found that less than 1% were children, and of those fewer than 1% — or six in total — died, all of whom were already suffering serious illness or underlying health disorders.

“We can be quite sure that Covid in itself is not causing harm to children on a significant scale,” said Malcolm Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine and child health at Britain's University of Liverpool, who co-led the work.

“The highest level message really has to be that (in children with Covid-19) severe disease is rare, and death is vanishingly rare — and that (parents) should be comforted that their children are not at direct harm by going back into school,” he told a briefing.