Lifestyle

Motoring

Being a car guard requires tough skin

A Roodepoort parking attendant tells us about his best and worst days on the job

Brenwin Naidu Columnist
30 August 2020 - 00:00 By

James Casongo* remembers his worst day on the job as a shopping-lot car guard. After ending his shift at 7pm, he visited a nearby store to buy airtime - and was caught in the drama of an armed robbery.

"My phone was taken. My money was taken - and worse was that it happened in December," says the 45-year-old. "So, it was bad, but praise God I am still alive."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle
  2. Iconic eatery Casalinga has closed, here’s how you can still get their food Food
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  5. How to tell if that sneeze is seasonal hay fever or Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...