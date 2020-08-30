Motoring
Being a car guard requires tough skin
A Roodepoort parking attendant tells us about his best and worst days on the job
30 August 2020 - 00:00
James Casongo* remembers his worst day on the job as a shopping-lot car guard. After ending his shift at 7pm, he visited a nearby store to buy airtime - and was caught in the drama of an armed robbery.
"My phone was taken. My money was taken - and worse was that it happened in December," says the 45-year-old. "So, it was bad, but praise God I am still alive."..
