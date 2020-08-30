Movies

I don't want to waste time making people feel nice: 'Radioactive' director

Marjane Satrapi, the outspoken director of the new Marie Curie biopic, talks gender equality in Hollywood with Margaret Gardiner

Marjane Satrapi may not be a household name just yet, but she makes an indelible impression. She grew up in Iran and was homeless in Vienna for a period, when her parents sent her there to finish school at the age of 14. Now she's directed the critically acclaimed film Radioactive. It stars Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie, who pioneered research on radioactivity.



Satrapi spoke to me from her home in France about directing in a male-dominated industry. "People see me, a woman and minority, and they expect me to have this soft voice and be sweet."..