Car Review

Mini Hatch Cooper SE: the cheapest fully-electric car to hit SA so far

While it's no slouch when asked to sprint, this e-car does need longer legs

Very soon we motoring journalists will have exhausted all the watt-related puns in the book. A complete literary short-circuit. That is because battery-powered cars are joining the fray faster than we can write witty headlines.



Last month we stuck an index finger into the socket of automotive electrification. We looked at the evolution of the breed (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-still-waiting-for-a-game-changer-eight-years-of-electric-cars-in-sa/) and sampled the violently accelerating Porsche Taycan Turbo S (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-the-porsche-taycan-turbo-s-in-one-word-electrifying/): its 0-100km/h of 2.8 seconds seemed akin to the speed of light...