Lifestyle

Car Review

Mini Hatch Cooper SE: the cheapest fully-electric car to hit SA so far

While it's no slouch when asked to sprint, this e-car does need longer legs

Brenwin Naidu Columnist
30 August 2020 - 00:01 By

Very soon we motoring journalists will have exhausted all the watt-related puns in the book. A complete literary short-circuit. That is because battery-powered cars are joining the fray faster than we can write witty headlines.

Last month we stuck an index finger into the socket of automotive electrification. We looked at the evolution of the breed (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-still-waiting-for-a-game-changer-eight-years-of-electric-cars-in-sa/) and sampled the violently accelerating Porsche Taycan Turbo S (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-the-porsche-taycan-turbo-s-in-one-word-electrifying/): its 0-100km/h of 2.8 seconds seemed akin to the speed of light...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle
  2. Iconic eatery Casalinga has closed, here’s how you can still get their food Food
  3. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  4. Sex during lockdown: what on earth is that? Health & Sex
  5. How to tell if that sneeze is seasonal hay fever or Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘From Mr Talk-a-lot, to Dr Do-little’: Steenhuisen vs Ramaphosa on GBV and ...
Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...