Promoting self-love is child's play, thanks to these African doll makers

This Women's Month, we’re shining the spotlight on some of the SA women who are stars in their field of work and areas of influence. Today’s inspirational "Women of Wonder" are entrepreneurs Caroline Hlahla and Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu. Click here to see some of the other women to whom we’ve previously paid tribute.

WHO ARE HLAHLHA AND VILAKAZI-OFOSU?

They’re the team behind Sibahle Collection, a Johannesburg-based toy company founded with the aim of creating dolls with which African children could truly identify.

CLAIM TO FAME

Hlahla and Vilakazi-Ofosu’s gorgeous African dolls with natural hair and the important message behind them — that there’s beauty in diversity — have caught the attention of local and international media.