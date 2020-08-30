Opinion

South Africans need opportunities to thrive, not just to survive

We all have to eat, right?

I found myself in Woodstock, Cape Town, last Saturday morning - what an extraordinary collection of worlds collide and co-exist in that place. I was visiting a friend. A fabulous, local woman who owns a business called Collect Mea Story.



A business she describes, which if I modify her explanation just a bit, as the collection of all manner of treasured paraphernalia — from silver spoons to well-thumbed books, to worn-but-still-sexy clothes and sat-on chairs, and sat-at tables — gathered together in one crazy place, to be passed on to whomsoever will travel with them next, at a small handling fee, of course. Stories made, stories for sale. A busy place, with quite a cross-section of society as its curious clients...