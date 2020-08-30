Car Review

Special-edition Mustang Bullitt evokes mixed feelings

Driving this retro-themed Ford is intended to make you feel as brawny as Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt', but does anyone actually remember that film?

According to the Internet, actor Steve McQueen had a two-pack-a-day habit. He died aged 50. It was a heart attack that claimed him, following an operation to remove cancerous tumours. Through films like 1968's Bullitt, he will remain immortalised as an alpha-male archetype; a textbook example of cavalier charm and swashbuckling boldness. He was the King of Cool, after all.



Fast-forward to 2020 and the template of the steely-faced, tobacco-imbibing action-man is not really something most aspire to. We know that cigarettes are bad. Therapy is good. And violence is never the answer. We also know that internal combustion is no longer as sexy as it was. Which is why even the most iconic nameplates like the Mustang from Ford have gone the electric route, with iterations such as the Mach-E...