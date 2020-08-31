WATCH | MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman

Youth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the Black Panther star, whose death last week at age 43 shocked fans about the world, a “true hero.”

Opening the annual ceremony dedicated to the best in pop music, host Keke Palmer called Boseman “an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered.”

“We dedicate tonight’s show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He’s a true hero, not just on screen, but everything he did. His impact lives forever,” Palmer said.

Boseman's death on Friday of colon cancer brought an outpouring of tributes ranging from former US President Barack Obama to Oprah Winfrey and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.