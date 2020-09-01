Lifestyle

Adele accused of cultural appropriation for her Bantu knots hairstyle & Jamaican flag bikini

01 September 2020 - 11:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Adele wore Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini to celebrate what would have been the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual event that celebrates black British culture.
Adele wore Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini to celebrate what would have been the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual event that celebrates black British culture.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

British musician Adele has stirred controversy on social media after she posted a picture of herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and her hair styled in Bantu knots.

The picture was taken to celebrate what would have been the Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday. The annual event celebrates black British culture and this year it was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adele received support from some celebrities like supermodel Naomi Campbell who commented on the post with heart emojis and the Jamaican flag. Some fans also commended her for acknowledging black culture.

However, the post did not sit well with critics who accused her of appropriating black culture.

Among her critics were US journalist Ernest Owens and authors Jemele Hill and Frederick Joseph.

Owens wrote Adele is “giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation nobody asked for”.

Adele is seemingly unfazed by the backlash as the picture, which has garnered well over 4m likes, and more than 100,000 comments has not been removed from her account.

These are some of the responses from Twitter:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA singer Elaine joins the same label as Beyoncé and Adele

When moghel said "clarity is clear to see", she was onto something!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Well, hello! Adele unveils stunning transformation in birthday snap

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker showed off her svelte frame in an Instagram post.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

LISTEN | Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song is a WHOLE mood!

And we are here for it all!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 30 to September 5 2020 Lifestyle
  2. 'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen Lifestyle
  3. Six ideas for creating a lush indoor garden in a small space Home & Gardening
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | You've got to spend money to save money, right? Lifestyle
  5. Zozibini Tunzi changed the world with a sleek haircut and strong words Lifestyle

Latest Videos

No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...