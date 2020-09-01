Wakanda Forever! Children, Marvel pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Heartbroken children hosted memorials for the 'Black Panther' star
As the world continues to mourn the death of US actor Chadwick Boseman, more tributes are pouring in for the star — this time from children.
On Saturday, the world woke up to the shocking news of Boseman's death after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
Since then, tributes have been pouring in on various social media sites as many shared fond memories of the talented actor. Joining in the tributes were young fans, who were pictured holding “memorials” for the Black Panther star with their action figures.
In the various images, heartbroken children can be seen doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute with Marvel action figures next to or in front of them while the Black Panther figure lies down.
MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig— King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020
Even Thanos turned up ☺️❤️ #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/vgBpvXCvcR— Stewart Gordon (@GORDY1987) September 1, 2020
RIP @chadwickboseman from ONE of your many fans, my son Gabe. Farewell Sir. #BLACKPANTHER #WAKANDAFOREVER pic.twitter.com/9C3IIFUZ2T— Sabrina (@GirlIGirl80) August 31, 2020
These posts triggered huge reaction on social media, with many reflecting that it spoke to Boseman's influence as a star.
Joining in these tributes were Marvel Studios and Disney, who both posted a moving video reflecting on Boseman's characterisation of Black Panther and his talent as an actor.
Marvel, a subsidiary of Disney, is the studio behind the Black Panther movie.
You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020
Cast and crew were seen praising the “grounded” actor and his take on the hugely popular character, which they praised as “flawless”.