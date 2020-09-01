Lifestyle

Wakanda Forever! Children, Marvel pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Heartbroken children hosted memorials for the 'Black Panther' star

01 September 2020 - 11:55 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Children have paid tribute to late 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, who died last week.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

As the world continues to mourn the death of US actor Chadwick Boseman, more tributes are pouring in for the star — this time from children.

On Saturday, the world woke up to the shocking news of Boseman's death after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in on various social media sites as many shared fond memories of the talented actor. Joining in the tributes were young fans, who were pictured holding “memorials” for the Black Panther star with their action figures.

In the various images, heartbroken children can be seen doing the “Wakanda Forever” salute with Marvel action figures next to or in front of them while the Black Panther figure lies down.

These posts triggered huge reaction on social media, with many reflecting that it spoke to Boseman's influence as a star.

Joining in these tributes were Marvel Studios and Disney, who both posted a moving video reflecting on Boseman's characterisation of Black Panther and his talent as an actor.

Marvel, a subsidiary of Disney, is the studio behind the Black Panther movie.

Cast and crew were seen praising the “grounded” actor and his take on the hugely popular character, which they praised as “flawless”. 

