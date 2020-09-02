Racial unrest, Covid-19 spur dictionary website to revise thousands of words

Dictionary.com, which boasts 70 million monthly users, on Tuesday announced its biggest ever revision, with more than 15,000 words updated, many to reflect the social upheaval and racial unrest of 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic gripping the world added a raft of new words to many English speakers' everyday vocabularies, from technical labels like asymptomatic to behavioural terms like social distance.

“The unprecedented events of 2020, from the pandemic to the protests, have profoundly changed our lives — and language,” the site said in a press release.

Many of the more than 15,000 words that have been added or updated on Dictionary.com could be gathered under a single word: respect. They reflect changing ways society addresses race, sexual orientation, mental health and other issues.

The website is capitalising Black in its entries and created a separate entry for a Black person, which “aligns with the practice of using capital letters for many other ethnic groups and national identities, for example Hispanic”.