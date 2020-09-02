WATCH | Even Cristiano Ronaldo loves 'Jerusalema'

The global anthem Jerusalema by Master KG keeps breaking records.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video of his family gathering on Instagram and used the song as its cover.

Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode recently made history when the song passed 10-million views on the YouTube online streaming platform.

Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram with 237-million followers, may have taken the song to even greater heights. He captioned the video “life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness”.

The video has garnered 9.9-million views since it was posted less than 12 hours ago.

Watch it below: