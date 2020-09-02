WATCH | Even Cristiano Ronaldo loves 'Jerusalema'
The global anthem Jerusalema by Master KG keeps breaking records.
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video of his family gathering on Instagram and used the song as its cover.
Master KG and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode recently made history when the song passed 10-million views on the YouTube online streaming platform.
Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram with 237-million followers, may have taken the song to even greater heights. He captioned the video “life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness”.
The video has garnered 9.9-million views since it was posted less than 12 hours ago.
Watch it below:
The song is trending again on Twitter after Master KG shared that Ronaldo is among his many fans. Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
Cristiano Ronald Just Posted Jerusalema on his Instagram wall..Wow 🙏🙏🙏😭— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 1, 2020
I remember telling my friends weeks ago that my wish is to see @Cristiano Playing Jerusalema And Today He posted it 😭😭😭😭GOD Thank you❤️❤️❤️ #Jerusalema— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 1, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo using Master KG 'a Jerusalema on his Instagram video 🔥🔥🔥 Damn Master KG really representing us out there #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/7lmpHq5oOg— Hustla's Circle (@Piet_led) September 1, 2020
From today onwards In South Africa , Christiano Ronaldo is the best Football Player in the world 💀 #Jerusalema | Master KG pic.twitter.com/Iexw9jYVIT— ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) September 1, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo posted a 4:09 minutes video of his family gathering with Jerusalema playing on the background. Master KG have won 2020. #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/XXKa4V4bJd— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 1, 2020
Wa tena 😂😂😂 oooh yes we're capable #Jerusalema pic.twitter.com/PBLfBgAxsL— Common Sense (@Nkulie_thabza) September 2, 2020