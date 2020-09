'The Batman' delayed as star Robert Pattinson tests positive for Covid-19

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of 'The Batman' and highlighting the movie industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

Movie studio Warner Bros said in a statement that “a member of The Batman production” in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. “Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio's statement added, but did not say for how long.

Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair all cited sources as saying the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film's star.

Warner Bros and Pattinson's representatives did not return calls seeking comment. It was not clear to what extent Pattinson, 34, best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight, was suffering Covid-19 symptoms.

Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days ago after being shut down in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.