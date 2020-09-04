Who should takeover Chadwick Boseman's role in ‘Black Panther 2’?

That strategy could help ease in fans who would have a hard time seeing a different male actor continue the role.

“Maybe the answer, for those of us who aren’t yet ready to see someone else in that suit, is to pass the reins a little earlier than they had expected and allow Shuri to take on the mantle maybe for a Black Panther 2,” said April Reign, #OscarsSoWhite creator and vice-president of content strategy for Ensemble, a content studio.

Other approaches could celebrate Boseman’s legacy. “Does (his character) come back as little Black Panther?” said Nicol Turner Lee, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Does Disney honour the imagination of the young boys and girls who looked up to him?”

Disney and Marvel declined to say. The studio has focused on paying tribute to Boseman, broadcasting the film commercial-free last Sunday on Disney-owned ABC, followed by an ABC News special about the actor.

According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, executives were caught by surprise and few people were aware of Boseman's battle with cancer.

WAKANDA FOREVER

Black Panther, based on the pioneering Marvel Comics character that first appeared in 1966, generated $1.35 billion in box office sales, three Academy Awards and a best picture Oscar nomination, and acclaim for its titular star, who died on August 28.

Marvel was planning to begin production of Black Panther 2 in March, according to the Hollywood Reporter, for a scheduled May 6 2022, release.

Though other studios have experienced the sudden deaths of franchise stars — and have recast, for other reasons, titular roles like Batman and Spider-Man — Marvel’s decision holds more weight because Black Panther was a much-celebrated Black superhero movie, starring an actor beloved by fans for the dignity he brought to the role.