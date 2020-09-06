Art

Artu Peatoo: Two artists find creative freedom by working as one

Artists Robyn and Richard Penn's collaboration has allowed them to step away from their signature styles and experiment

Jeff Koons: balloon dog. Louise Bourgeois: big spider. Fame is a flashcard game, and, more often than not, an artist's public persona is tantamount to the piece or collection that earned them a place in the public lexicon.



For many creatives, it's an unspoken truth that the blessing of popularity also fosters a kind of stagnation. Repetition is, after all, essential to recognition, and we require a degree of thematic or stylistic consistency from visual artists in particular because, if they're lucky, their affiliation with that breakthrough work becomes their most important currency. Needless to say, this can be restrictive...