Asha Zero painted collages bring a sense of street art indoors
06 September 2020 - 00:00
There's a discernible street art or graffiti aesthetic in the work of enigmatic South African artist Asha Zero. It reminds me of urban settings, pillars under overpasses, public walls in metropolises like New York, Paris - any city really - on which layers of posters, graffiti writing, fliers for a multitude of services and offers - sex, garage door repairs, lost cats - have been pasted over each other to form a hybrid image on which strangers have left their mark.
"The larger paintings started to resemble scenes you'd find in urban settings, torn posters on highway pillars, weathered stickers on street poles and messy electricity boxes," the artist told interviewer Shane de Lange...
