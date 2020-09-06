Photography

Let famed photographer Guy Tillim 'guide' you through his archives online

Virtual exhibit 'Hotel Universo' allows you to page through three books of the photographer's captivating images - with fresh commentary from the man himself

You can still see some of the elements of photographer Guy Tillim's recent exhibition Hotel Universo at the Stevenson Gallery (https://www.stevenson.info/) in Cape Town, but the best way to experience it in the Covid-19 moment is through the gallery's online viewing room (https://www.stevenson.info/exhibition/5365). There, in the company of short audio commentaries by the artist, you can virtually page through the three books of black and white images created for the show.



The books present works from Tillim's extensive archive in new juxtapositions that throw up questions about the possibilities of conveying feeling through photographs and express the personal emotions of the photographer towards his subjects...