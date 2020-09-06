Humour
Let us all opine together — after all that's what social media is for
The genius of Facebook and other social media platforms is the realisation by Zuckerberg & Co that humans have an uncontrollable urge to voice an opinion
06 September 2020 - 00:01
One of my jobs as a columnist is to walk into a movie theatre with 200 people, on the opening day of Avengers: Endgame, and yell: "Don't waste your time folks! Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow - they all die in the end!" and run out giggling.
Apparently, this is exactly what an idiotic man in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, did as he walked out of an earlier screening of the movie while folks were queueing to get in. They beat him within an inch of his life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.