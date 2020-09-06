Humour

Let us all opine together — after all that's what social media is for

The genius of Facebook and other social media platforms is the realisation by Zuckerberg & Co that humans have an uncontrollable urge to voice an opinion

One of my jobs as a columnist is to walk into a movie theatre with 200 people, on the opening day of Avengers: Endgame, and yell: "Don't waste your time folks! Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow - they all die in the end!" and run out giggling.



Apparently, this is exactly what an idiotic man in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, did as he walked out of an earlier screening of the movie while folks were queueing to get in. They beat him within an inch of his life...