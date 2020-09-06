Documentary

Netflix doccie flawlessly captures unique bond between SA diver and octopus

Conservationist Craig Foster reveals how a curious sea creature radically changed his life in the award-winning nature film, 'My Octopus Teacher'

When she reaches out a tentacle to touch the mouth of conservationist and kelp forest diver Craig Foster, the wild octopus's gesture looks like a caress. It's a visible demonstration of an invisible bond between the pair, which is flawlessly captured in the original Netflix nature film My Octopus Teacher.



This common octopus is anything but. She takes a chance on the human invading her realm - dubbed the "Great African Kelp Forest" by Foster and conservationists in the Sea Change Project NGO - allowing him to witness the routines of her daily life, from hunting to being hunted, and ultimately mating...