Documentary
Netflix doccie flawlessly captures unique bond between SA diver and octopus
Conservationist Craig Foster reveals how a curious sea creature radically changed his life in the award-winning nature film, 'My Octopus Teacher'
06 September 2020 - 00:04
When she reaches out a tentacle to touch the mouth of conservationist and kelp forest diver Craig Foster, the wild octopus's gesture looks like a caress. It's a visible demonstration of an invisible bond between the pair, which is flawlessly captured in the original Netflix nature film My Octopus Teacher.
This common octopus is anything but. She takes a chance on the human invading her realm - dubbed the "Great African Kelp Forest" by Foster and conservationists in the Sea Change Project NGO - allowing him to witness the routines of her daily life, from hunting to being hunted, and ultimately mating...
