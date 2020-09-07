WATCH| Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Clicks' hair controversy

Satirist Coconut Kelz is back, and this time she is poking fun at Clicks as scores of South Africans lambaste the retailer for its since-deleted “racist” ad.

Over the weekend, the retail group received a massive backlash after posting images which most viewed as discrimination against natural black hair.

The advert on the company's website labelled African hair as “dry” and “damaged”, while an example of blonde hair was described as “fine” and “flat”.

On social media, many were outraged, calling the ad offensive and racist. The retailer has apologised.

“We have made a mistake and sincerely apologise for letting you down. We recognise we have a role to play in creating a more diverse and inclusive SA, starting with our website content. We know we need to do better, and commit to ensuring our content better reflects this value,” said Clicks.

“We have removed the images which go against everything we believe in. We do not condone racism and we are strong advocates of natural hair. We are deeply sorry and will put in place stricter measures on our website.”

Taking to Twitter, Kelz addressed Clicks' “innocence”, saying it is not the retailer's fault that black hair is “frizzy, dull, dry and damaged”.

She also took a subtle swipe at TV personality Minnie Dlamini's statement about Bantu knots being “ghetto”.

Watch the video below: