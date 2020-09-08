FREE WEBINAR | The ins and outs of buying property in today’s market

Good news if you’re wanting to own your first home.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni predicts the SA economy will contract by 7.2% in 2020 but this is exactly what creates opportunity for some. The considerable drop in house prices, coupled with low interest rates and a surplus of properties for sale, presents an enticing opportunity for young South Africans to move forward with their first home purchase.

Many first-time buyers find themselves overwhelmed and underinformed about the property sector and in need of guidance on how to manage the intricacies of making a savvy property purchase.

Lucky Bean, introduced by Just Property, is a service that provides coaching and mentoring to empower you on your property journey.

Just Property — awarded Best Real Estate Agency at the 2018/2019 African Property Awards, and one of only two SA companies to have been awarded the International Star Quality Award — is conscious of the huge market segment that aspires to owning property but has not found it feasible or accessible.

Join Lucky Bean in partnership with the Sunday Times Connect digital event series “The ins and outs of buying property”. They will provide guidance for first-time buyers, and handhold them through their first purchase.

Date: September 17 2020

Time: 6pm — 7pm



Topics for this discussion include:

reasons for buying property;

how to select a property;

steps in the buying process;

how to finance your property purchase; and

legal and tax considerations.

Members of the panel include:



