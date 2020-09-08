Shekhinah and ProVerb share inspiring stories with orphaned and vulnerable children

“Cadbury Dairy Milk believes there’s a story in everyone, whether fictional or based on true life events,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate

"Through the Cadbury Dairy Milk Glass & a Half Project presents: There’s a Story in Everyone we encourage South Africans to tap into their innate spirit of generosity and share a piece of themselves, in the form of a story, with the children who need it the most. Whether it's a video or written word – simply upload your story via the Cadbury Dairy Milk WhatsApp Bot - our hope is that your story empowers and inspires these children."

Why your story matters

Stories can have a massive impact on children as storytelling gives children confidence – children’s author Lebohang Masango

Children connect deeply with others who have had similar life experiences as them. For orphaned and vulnerable children in care, it is difficult as many of them have experienced things that most of their peers have not had to deal with. Stories of others who have experienced and overcome hardship is incredibly freeing for a child – telling them that they are not alone, and things can and do get better – Mandy Daniels, SOS Children’s Village programme development co-ordinator

Shekhinah says, "I believe it’s important for us to acknowledge the orphaned and vulnerable children - they are our brothers, sisters, our children and our family. They need to know that we care about them, their wellbeing and their education. My childhood experience with stories and books was absolutely magical. In my twenties, I’ve realised that many lessons I’m learning today are experiences I’ve read about as a child."

Cadbury Dairy Milk included wordless books, sourced through the Mikhulu Trust, who promote evidence-based early childhood development in SA, as part of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Glass & a Half project R1-million donation of toys, books and games to orphaned and vulnerable children across the country.

Kaathima Ebrahim, Mikhulu Trust CEO encourages the idea that storytelling goes beyond words. "Wordless books help caregivers have more interactive engagements with their young children. Through the narrative use of images, children are encouraged to share their thoughts about what they see and what they think is happening in the pictures. In this way we encourage imagination, and help children to problem solve, evaluate and make conclusions - developing their ability to think critically."