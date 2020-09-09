Who is related to whom? Celebs and their famous relatives
The SA entertainment industry is much closer than you'd think. It's more like a family business.
Some local celebrities are well known for their famous family members. Take Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe, for example, who starred on the reality show Being Bonang with her cousin, TV personality Bonang Matheba.
Some, however, are truly mind-blowing to learn, like comedian Trevor Gumbi and one-half of the Kings of the Weekend, DJ Sphectacula. The two are brothers and Gumbi is the oldest.
Here some of SA's famous people and those to whom they are related.
Bonang and Pinky Girl — cousins
Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau — brother and sister
Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo — sisters
Nomzamo and Zamani Mbatha — brother and sister
Boity and Thickleeyonce — cousins
Natasha Thahane and Archbishop Desmond Tutu — grandfather and granddaughter
Trevor Gumbi and DJ Sphectacula — brothers
“You wear a mask for so long, you forget who you were beneath it”-Alan Moore. So yeah sometimes the mask must come off...albeit briefly. 📸: @djnaves pic.twitter.com/Cpj0qCEarS— #THELUMOYAkotw (@SPHEctacula) August 12, 2020
Maps and Marks Maponyane — father and son