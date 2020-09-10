'Human-caused climate change' to blame for this year's extreme weather: experts

The planet is showing signs it's in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the US west, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heatwaves from California to the Siberian Arctic.

This spate of wild weather is consistent with climate change, scientists say, and the world can expect even more extreme weather and higher risks from natural disasters as global emissions of greenhouse gases continue.

“We are seeing the emergence of some signals that would have had almost no chance of happening without human-induced climate change,” said Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at Swiss university ETH Zurich.

For decades, scientists have warned of such events — but have been wary of saying that a particular storm or heatwave was a direct result of climate change. That's now changing.