Register for a discussion with leaders from Africa’s top 'profit with purpose' companies on September 16

Part 3 of the Business Day SME Matters with the Johannesburg Business School

10 September 2020 - 11:52
Join some of Africa’s leading ‘profit with purpose’ companies that are enhancing the profit potential of doing business in Africa.
Image: Pexels.com/Anna Shvets

When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck, many business leaders quickly learnt that the situation around them required entirely new ways of thinking … and new parameters for managing immediate and future priorities.

Over and above revisiting profit strategies, the current crisis requires business leaders to steer their companies with a greater understanding of their operating environments, and a more holistic sense of purpose.

The Covid-19 reset, brought on by sudden, dramatic change, has exposed a lack of progress in many areas and sparked a new sense of urgency in evaluating the need for business to drive change and progress. 

In a country with some of the highest disparities in income and opportunity, diminishing levels of governance and institutional collapse, the role of business has never been as important as it is today. The ongoing socioeconomic and political dynamics in SA present a need for business beyond the conventional.

Context-driven purpose is increasingly important. Business solutions that enhance firm competitiveness and profitability while simultaneously advancing the economic and social conditions in the communities in which they operate, is key to long-term success and sustainability of the business sector.

Adapting a business’ purpose in the context of such socioeconomic upheaval will be essential in driving recovery.

Join the Business Day SME Matters digital series in partnership with the Johannesburg Business School, as we look at some of Africa’s leading "profit with purpose" companies that are contributing to reducing inequality, building economic prosperity, and mindful of the broader environment of business and society.

Speakers include:

  • Mummy Mthemby Fawkes – founder of Earthy
  • Professor Lyal White – senior director of the Johannesburg Business School
  • Mike Cathie - CEO, Nandos SA
  • Ritesh Doshi - CEO Spring Valley Coffee, Kenya

Date: September 16
Time: 9am

Click here to register >>>

