WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody, SA gives it thumbs down
David Scott of The Kiffness has taken a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema in a parody video of the song Jerusalema, after the Clicks stores shutdown led by the party.
This week saw EFF members mobilising for a national Clicks shutdown after the retailer's hair advert sparked a huge backlash. The advert, which has been removed from the Clicks website, described the natural hair of a black woman as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” and the hair of a white woman as “fine, flat and normal”.
The retailer issued an apology for the advert and all staff responsible for publishing it have been suspended. An unidentified senior executive at Clicks, who was responsible for the offensive advert, resigned amid the controversy.
TimesLIVE reported that at least 425 Clicks stores were affected by the shutdown call led by the EFF, and seven stores were damaged.
In the parody cover of Master KG and Nomcebo's international hit Jerusalema, Scott takes a dig at Malema, saying he will “fight for your hair, but he doesn't care about you or me or corruption or GBV”.
In the song, Scott said Malema expected the Clicks manager to be white, but it turned out, according to The Kiffness, that the person is black. However, according to Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, the manager is coloured.
Ramsunder told CapeTalk that the digital team which approved the content for the advert included two black employees, two white employees and a coloured manager.
Scott's dig at Malema comes after he referred to the Clicks advert as a “mistake”.
“Given Clicks made a mistake, imagine the EFF in power,” he said. “If they’re calling for 880 stores to be closed and 15,000 employees to lose their jobs over one mistake, imagine what they’d do in power. Scary stuff.”
Watch the video below.
Reactions
Many gave Scott's video the thumbs down, saying he missed the reason behind the anger over the Clicks advert.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Careful @TheKiffness, your privilege is showing. It’s so insane that you wrote, edited and POSTED this....— Abigail Tshiamala (@abichalusamba) September 9, 2020
WHITE PEOPLE: you have NO place to comment on the way black people decide to protest violence against OUR community. This “parody” is RACIST. https://t.co/VFsd9J4dec
😴 told you guys the kiffness wasn’t funny and here we are— danaé miami (@danae_moreau) September 9, 2020
I curse every single person who has allowed The Kiffness to build an entire career off his mediocre, unfunny “satire”. A pox on all your houses— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) September 9, 2020
So wait ... that kiffness guy used black culture to gaslight black people under the guise of a parody?🤧 and people still say racism isn’t thriving 🥰🥰— Sanga (@MaqubelaSanga) September 9, 2020
ya no that new Kiffness video is not right hey.— TinTin Quarantino👱 (@JasonMcCall01) September 9, 2020
And not when the country is trying to work through an issue which spans back decades and has deeply set wounds. not on. But what do I know?