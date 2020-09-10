WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody, SA gives it thumbs down

David Scott of The Kiffness has taken a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema in a parody video of the song Jerusalema, after the Clicks stores shutdown led by the party.

This week saw EFF members mobilising for a national Clicks shutdown after the retailer's hair advert sparked a huge backlash. The advert, which has been removed from the Clicks website, described the natural hair of a black woman as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” and the hair of a white woman as “fine, flat and normal”.

The retailer issued an apology for the advert and all staff responsible for publishing it have been suspended. An unidentified senior executive at Clicks, who was responsible for the offensive advert, resigned amid the controversy.

TimesLIVE reported that at least 425 Clicks stores were affected by the shutdown call led by the EFF, and seven stores were damaged.