WATCH | From catfights to jail selfies: Five memorable 'KUWTK' moments
Here are the scenes we'll never forget as the long-running reality show, 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians', comes to an end
Having meltdowns and sharing memories: this is how shocked fans of Keeping Up with The Kardashians have reacted after finding out that their favourite reality series will be coming to an end in 2021.
Since the news broke on Tuesday, many have taken to social media to lament the loss of the show and share their favourite moments from its 14-year run.
From Kim Kardashian-West and sister Kourtney Kardashian's epic catfight to Kim's jail selfies, here are five moments from KUWTK that won't be forgotten any time soon:
1. KOURTNEY REACTS TO KIM CRYING OVER LOST EARRING
While on a family holiday in Bora Bora, Kim's then beau, Kris Humphries, playfully threw her in the ocean only for her to emerge sans a $75K (about R1.3m) diamond earring.
As Kim cries over the loss and her mother, Kris Jenner, comforts her, Kourtney tries to put things in perspective saying, “Kim, there's people that are dying” much to the amusement of fans.
WATCH | Kourtney reacts to Kim crying over her lost diamond earring.
2. KIM TAKES SELFIES AS KHLOÉ HEADS TO JAIL
Another favourite moment fans recalled was Kim taking selfies as sister Khloé Kardashian headed to prison after being sentenced to 30 days for drunk driving.
In the memorable scene, matriarch Kris can be seen chiding Kim in the car, saying, “stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister's going to jail!”
Shortly afterwards, Kim and Khloé take a hilarious picture of the latter with her hands around their mother's neck pretending to strangle her, much to Kris's irritation.
WATCH | Kim takes selfies as Khloe heads to jail.
3. KIM HITS KHLOÉ WITH HER HANDBAG
Who could forget the time the Kardashian sisters got into a huge fight at a car dealership? Kim called Khloé and Kourney “psycho b**ches” and accused them of being jealous that she was getting a Bentley.
Afterwards Kim overhears the pair gossiping about her behaviour, but as she enters the room, Khloé tries to slam the door in her face. Undeterred, Kim barges in and bashes her sister with her handbag before punching her on the arm for good measure.
WATCH | Kim hits Khloe with her bag.
4. KHLOÉ SCREAMING “LIAR” AMID TRISTAN THOMPSON CHEATING SCANDAL
Over the last few years, fans were captivated by the drama as the youngest Kardashian sister's on/off basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her several times — most notably with her sister Kylie Jenner's bestie, Jordyn Woods.
As Khloé talks to Tristan's friend Savas Oguz on the phone, he says the sports star claims he didn't kiss Jordyn, prompting her to lose it and scream “liar” at him repeatedly.
WATCH | Khloe screaming 'liar'. [WARNING: Swearing]
5. KIM AND KOURTNEY CATFIGHT
The handbag incident isn't the only time arguments between the sisters have got physical — their most vicious catfight came after Kim and Kourtney argued about the latter's work ethic.
In this clip from the show, the pair can be seen slapping and kicking each other repeatedly as Khloé valiantly tries to intervene. Things got so heated Khloé had to clean Kim's foundation off the walls afterwards.
WATCH | Kim and Kourtney's catfight.