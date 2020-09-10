Lifestyle

WATCH | The Kiffness takes shots at Malema with 'Jerusalema' parody

10 September 2020 - 11:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
David Scott, founder of local band The Kiffness, has taken jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema but his video has been criticised.
David Scott, founder of local band The Kiffness, has taken jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema but his video has been criticised.
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness

David Scott of The Kiffness has taken a jab at EFF leader Julius Malema in a parody video of the song Jerusalema, after the Clicks stores shutdown led by the party.

This week saw EFF members mobilising for a national Clicks shutdown after the retailer's hair advert sparked a huge backlash. The advert, which has been removed from the Clicks website, described the natural hair of a black woman as “dry, damaged, frizzy and dull” and the hair of a white woman as “fine, flat and normal”.

The retailer issued an apology for the advert and all staff responsible for publishing it have been suspended. An unidentified senior executive at Clicks, who was responsible for the offensive advert, resigned amid the controversy.

TimesLIVE reported that at least 425 Clicks stores were affected by the shutdown call led by the EFF, and seven stores were damaged.

Can Clicks win back the public's trust following their hair ad fiasco?

Clicks' situation highlights how hard it is for even the most beloved brands to win back the public’s trust after making a blunder.
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

In the parody cover of Master KG and Nomcebo's international hit Jerusalema, Scott takes a dig at Malema, saying he will “fight for your hair, but he doesn't care about you or me or corruption or GBV”.

In the song, Scott said Malema expected the Clicks manager to be white, but it turned out, according to The Kiffness, that the person is black. However, according to Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder, the manager is coloured.

Ramsunder told CapeTalk that the digital team which approved the content for the advert included two black employees, two white employees and a coloured manager.

Scott's dig at Malema comes after he referred to the Clicks advert as a “mistake”. 

“Given Clicks made a mistake, imagine the EFF in power,” he said. “If they’re calling for 880 stores to be closed and 15,000 employees to lose their jobs over one mistake, imagine what they’d do in power. Scary stuff.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions

While Scott's video has garnered over 3,600 likes on YouTube, not everyone was impressed with some saying he missed the reason behind the anger over the Clicks advert.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Clicks obtains order barring EFF members from intimidating customers, staff

Clicks has attained an order preventing the EFF and its members from disrupting its operations.
News
2 days ago

Unilever and Clicks to hold urgent meetings with EFF after damaging TRESemmé advert

Health and beauty retailer Clicks and Unilever, which owns the TRESemmé hair products brand, are set to meet EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday, ...
News
10 hours ago

Clicks urged to upskill staff, 'wounded' by EFF tactics

Health and beauty retail store, Clicks, which on Wednesday decided to shut the doors of all its stores after two days of protests by the EFF, said it ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Clicks' hair controversy

Satirist Coconut Kelz is back, and this time she is poking fun at Clicks as scores of South Africans lambaste the retailer for its since-deleted ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Who is related to whom? Celebs and their famous relatives Lifestyle
  2. Five local celebs who prove that natural hair is always worth flaunting The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Clicks' hair controversy Lifestyle
  4. Clicks to remove TRESemmé products, senior executive resigns The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Bloomin' beautiful: Cape wildflowers are back after seven years of drought Travel

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...