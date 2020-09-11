Netflix's controversial 'Cuties' sparks outrage for 'promoting paedophilia'

Netflix's global premiere of the movie Cuties has been met with huge a backlash after being accused of promoting paedophilia.

The French movie premiered in the US on Wednesday and globally on Thursday. It was directed by Maïmouna Doucouré.

The film is about an 11-year-old girl, Amy, who is coming of age. She befriends a group of bold girls who form a dance team. When Amy joins the team she struggles to follow her family’s wishes to be a modest and obedient Muslim Senegalese girl.

“Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew,” reads the movie's current description.

According to Vulture, it previously read: “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”