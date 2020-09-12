Lifestyle

WATCH | Couple spends an estimated R1.6m on baby gender reveal party

12 September 2020 - 10:33 By TIMESLIVE

There's extraordinary then there's vloggers Anas Marwah and wife Asala's baby gender reveal party.

The YouTubers spent an estimated $95,000 (R1.6m) on their baby gender reveal party in Dubai where the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa lit up to reveal 'IT'S A BOY' to cheers from the crowd watching.

The video they uploaded on their YouTube channel had received more than 17 million views by September 12 2020.

