A cool, young crowd is getting hooked on fly-fishing

Thanks to the craft renaissance, an expanding environmental consciousness and social media, this gentle sport is attracting a new wave of fans, writes Sean Christie

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that participation in non-contact sports was again permissible, I found myself thinking about fly-fishing.



Not because social distancing is more or less the objective of this centuries-old pastime, nor because Ramaphosa once taught Evita Bezuidenhout how to roll-cast on a stretch of Dullstroom stillwater — a video of which, once viewed, sticks in the memory like the dreaded candiru, or toothpick fish, is said to lodge itself in a certain part of the male anatomy...