Tribute

Appreciating Chadwick Boseman's true place in pop culture

Bongani Madondo doffs his hat to the late 'Black Panther' star who nearly changed the world

Yes, this was our king. Not because we served him or because he ruled, but because of how he served us in everything he did. He played a hero on screen and lived like one in real life. - Trevor Noah



Cancer or no cancer, my children's ultimate hero was king of a meta-fictional land and in their hearts, King T'Challa will live forever. Chadwick Boseman wasn't going to live long - not in this unfeeling world, anyhow...