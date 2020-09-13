Movie Review

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' is a film you'll watch, ponder, rewind and rewatch

This has to be award-winning writer and director Charlie Kaufman's most surreal movie to date

In his lengthy but sparsely populated film career, writer-director Charlie Kaufman has established himself as the most neurotic, interior-life focussing, philosophically-obsessed of his generation of US filmmakers.



The difficult questions that generate the existential angst many of us try to avoid by filling our lives with other things are at the heart of Kaufman's investigations of the universal, age-old terrors that come with long, hard gazes in the mirror...