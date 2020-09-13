Research reveals just how incredibly massive the megladon shark really was

New study sheds light on this dinosaur of the deep

Last week, the Guardian newspaper reported that a UK study had reliably determined the size of one of the oldest and largest creatures that's ever existed on Earth. Not only was the length of the megalodon shark confirmed, but the size of it's dorsal fin - as large as an adult human - was calculated.



Otodus megalodon, which lived from about 23-million to 3-million years ago, had previously been estimated to reach lengths of 16m - about three times as long as the largest great white shark ever found and roughly the length of a double-decker bus...